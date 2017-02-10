|Location:
|Valhalla Winery (formerly Domaine Meriwether)
|Map:
|23785 Hwy 126, Veneta, Oregon 97487
|Phone:
|5419359711
|Email:
|info@valhallawinery.com
|All Dates:
Wine Thirty with Scott Austin
Join us for Wine Thirty at Valhalla Winery Friday night at 6:00 PM. Live music by Scott Austin and great local food available for purchase.. Free wine tasting, and your favorite Valhalla wines available by the glass and bottle. We also feature local ales and cider on tap.
Live music, wine tasting &, wine, food, ale & cider available for purchase. Friday at 6:00.