|Location:
|Valhalla Winery (formerly Domaine Meriwether)
|Map:
|23785 Hwy 126, Veneta, Oregon 97487
|Phone:
|5419359711
|Email:
|info@valhallawinery.com
|All Dates:
Wine Thirty with Michael Conley
Join us for Wine Thirty at Valhalla Winery Friday night at 6:00 PM. Live music by Michael Conley, and food available for purchase from Vinnie's Smokin' BBQ. Free wine tasting, and your favorite Valhalla wines available by the glass and bottle. We also feature local ales and cider on tap.
Live music and great wine in our cozy tasting room, every Friday from 6-9 PM.