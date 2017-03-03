 Calendar Home
Location:Valhalla Winery (formerly Domaine Meriwether)
Map:23785 Hwy 126, Veneta, Oregon 97487
Phone: 5419359711
Email:info@valhallawinery.com
All Dates:Mar 3, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Wine Thirty with Cullen Vance

Join us for Wine Thirty at Valhalla Winery Friday night at 6:00 PM. Live music by Cullen Vance and food available for purchase. Free wine tasting, and your favorite Valhalla wines available by the glass and bottle. We also feature local ales and cider on tap.

For more information: 541-935-9711.

Live music and great wine in our cozy tasting room.

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

