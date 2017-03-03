|Location:
Valhalla Winery (formerly Domaine Meriwether)
23785 Hwy 126, Veneta, Oregon 97487
5419359711
info@valhallawinery.com
Wine Thirty with Cullen Vance
Join us for Wine Thirty at Valhalla Winery Friday night at 6:00 PM. Live music by Cullen Vance and food available for purchase. Free wine tasting, and your favorite Valhalla wines available by the glass and bottle. We also feature local ales and cider on tap.
For more information: 541-935-9711.
Live music and great wine in our cozy tasting room.