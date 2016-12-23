|Location:
|Valhalla Winery (formerly Domaine Meriwether)
|Map:
|23785 Hwy 126, Veneta, Oregon 97487
|Phone:
|5419359711
|Email:
|info@meriwetherwines.com
|Website:
|http://www.Meriwetherwines.com
|All Dates:
Wine Thirty w/Gus Russell & Laurie Hammond
Join us for Wine Thirty at Valhalla Winery (formerly Domaine Meriwether) on Friday night at 6:00. Live music by Gus Russell and Laurie Hammond, free wine tasting, food, cider, ales, and all your favorite Valhalla wines available for purchase.
Live music, complimentary wine tasting, cider, ale, food and Valhalla wines available for purchase.