|Location:
|Valhalla Winery (formerly Domaine Meriwether)
|Map:
|23785 Hwy 126, Veneta, Oregon 97487
|Phone:
|5419359711
|Email:
|info@valhallawinery.com
|Website:
|http://www.Meriwetherwines.com
|All Dates:
Wine Thirty at Valhalla with Scott Austin
Join us for Wine Thirty at Valhalla Winery Friday night at 6:00 PM. Live music by Scott Austin, and food available for purchase from Vinnie's Smokin' BBQ. Free wine tasting, and your favorite Valhalla wines available by the glass and bottle. We also feature local ales and cider on tap.
Live music, free wine tasting, great food every Friday night at 6:00 PM.