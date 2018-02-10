 Calendar Home
Location:The Cellar on 10th
Map:1004 Marine Dr, Astoria, OR 97103
Phone: 503.325.6600
Email:info@thecellaron10th.com
Website:http://www.thecellaron10th.com
All Dates:Feb 10, 2018 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Wine Tasting - Woodward Canyon

Join us Saturday, February 10th, from 1-4 pm at the Cellar on 10th, located in the Astoria Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria, for wine tasting featuring Woodward Canyon. We’ll be pouring a sampling of the many wines they produce. Here’s your chance to try these exceptional wines. Join us at Oregon’s Premier Wine and Gift Shop – The Cellar on 10th, for our Saturday wine tasting featuring Woodward Canyon. The Cellar on 10th is located at 1004 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR 97103. Contact us at 503.325.6600 or on the web at www.thecellaron10th.com

 

Fee: $5 tasting fee, complimentary with bottle purchase of wine available

Join us Saturday, February 10th, from 1-4 pm at the Cellar on 10th, located in the Astoria Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria, for wine tasting featuring Woodward Canyon. We’ll be pouring a sampling of the many wines they produce. Here’s your chance to try these exceptional wines. Join us at Oregon’s Premier Wine and Gift Shop – The Cellar ...
The Cellar on 10th
The Cellar on 10th 97103 1004 Marine Dr, Astoria, OR 97103
February (2018)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28      


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS