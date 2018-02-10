Wine Tasting - Woodward Canyon

Join us Saturday, February 10th, from 1-4 pm at the Cellar on 10th, located in the Astoria Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria, for wine tasting featuring Woodward Canyon. We’ll be pouring a sampling of the many wines they produce. Here’s your chance to try these exceptional wines. Join us at Oregon’s Premier Wine and Gift Shop – The Cellar on 10th, for our Saturday wine tasting featuring Woodward Canyon. The Cellar on 10th is located at 1004 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR 97103. Contact us at 503.325.6600 or on the web at www.thecellaron10th.com

Fee: $5 tasting fee, complimentary with bottle purchase of wine available