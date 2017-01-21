Wine Tasting - Wines from Washington

Join us Saturday, January 21st, from 1-4pm at the Cellar on 10th, located in the Astoria Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria, for wine tasting featuring the wines of Washington State. Here’s your chance to sample the many different styles of wines being made in Washington State from the Yakima, Columbia Valley & Walla Walla Valley. We’ll be featuring a selection of reds and whites from selected producers to provide you with a diverse tasting of Washington wines. You’re sure to find a new hometown favorite! Join us at Oregon's Premier Wine, Gourmet Food, and Gift shop - The Cellar on 10th, for our Saturday wine tasting featuring Wines from Washington State. The Cellar on 10th is located at 1004 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR 97103. Contact us at 503.325.6600 or on the web at www.thecellaron10th.com

Fee: $5 tasting fee, complimentary with bottle purchase of wine tasted