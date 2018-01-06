Wine Tasting - Wines from Spain

Join us Saturday, January 6th, from 1-4pm at the Cellar on 10th, located in the Astoria Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria, for wine tasting featuring Fun Wines from Spain. We will be pouring a variety of wines from the many different regions in Spain. Come learn all about how these outstanding Spanish wines are grown and produced. You’re guaranteed to find a new favorite for your Paella. Join us at Oregon's Premier Wine, Gourmet Food, and Gift shop - The Cellar on 10th, for our Saturday wine tasting and the Wines of Spain. The Cellar on 10th is located at 1004 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR 97103. Contact us at 503.325.6600 or on the web at www.thecellaron10th.com

Fee: $5 tasting fee, complimentary with bottle purchase of wine tasted