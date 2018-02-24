Wine Tasting - Wines from Italy

Join us Saturday, February 24th, from 1-4pm at the Cellar on 10th, located in the Astoria Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria, for wine tasting featuring the wines of Italy. We will be pouring a sampling of the many different wines & regions of Italy including all the classics. Here’s your chance to try some of these exceptional wines from Italy and learn about the many different regions and how the wines are made in this very complex Italian wine world. Join us at Oregon's Premier Wine, Gourmet Food, and Gift shop - The Cellar on 10th, for our Saturday wine tasting with the wines of Italy. The Cellar on 10th is located at 1004 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR 97103. Contact us at 503.325.6600 or on the web at www.thecellaron10th.com

Fee: $5 tasting fee, complimentary with bottle purchase of wine tasted