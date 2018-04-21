Wine Tasting - Wines from France

Join us Saturday, April 21st, from 1-4pm at the Cellar on 10th, located in the Astoria Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria, for wine tasting featuring the Wines from France. We’ll be sampling wines from the many different regions (Champagne, Loire, Bordeaux, Rhone, Provence and Vin’d Pays) in France from selected producers. Here’s your chance to try the many different styles of wine made from this worldwide powerhouse. Join us at Oregon's Premier Wine and Gift shop - The Cellar on 10th, for our Saturday wine tasting featuring Wines from France. The Cellar on 10th is located at 1004 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR 97103. Contact us at 503.325.6600 or on the web at www.thecellaron10th.com

Fee: $5 tasting fee, complimentary with bottle purchase of wine tasted