Wine Tasting - Wines for Valentine's Day

Join us on Saturday, February 4th from 1-4pm at the Cellar on 10th, located in the Astoria Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria, for wine tasting featuring Wines for Valentine’s Day. We’ll be sampling a variety of red wines that will be perfect for your Valentine. We’ll be sampling some outstanding Northwest Cabernet & Merlot as well as some big California Reds and Worldwide surprises – sure to be the perfect pairing for chocolate & that Valentines Day special dinner. Join us at Oregon's Premier Wine, Gourmet Food & Gift shop – The Cellar on 10th, for our Saturday wine tasting featuring wines for Valentine’s Day. The Cellar on 10th is located at 1004 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR 97103. Contact us at 503.325.6600 or on the web at www.thecellaron10th.com

Fee: $5 tasting fee, complimentary with bottle purchase of wine tasted