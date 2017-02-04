 Calendar Home
Location:The Cellar on 10th
Map:1004 Marine Dr, Astoria, Oregon 97103
Phone: 503.325.6600
Email:info@thecellaron10th.com
Website:http://1004 Marine Dr
All Dates:Feb 4, 2017 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Wine Tasting - Wines for Valentine's Day

Join us on Saturday, February 4th from 1-4pm at the Cellar on 10th, located in the Astoria Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria, for wine tasting featuring Wines for Valentine’s Day. We’ll be sampling a variety of red wines that will be perfect for your Valentine. We’ll be sampling some outstanding Northwest Cabernet & Merlot as well as some big California Reds and Worldwide surprises – sure to be the perfect pairing for chocolate & that Valentines Day special dinner. Join us at Oregon's Premier Wine, Gourmet Food & Gift shop – The Cellar on 10th, for our Saturday wine tasting featuring wines for Valentine’s Day. The Cellar on 10th is located at 1004 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR 97103. Contact us at 503.325.6600 or on the web at www.thecellaron10th.com

 

Fee: $5 tasting fee, complimentary with bottle purchase of wine tasted

Join us on Saturday, February 4th from 1-4pm at the Cellar on 10th, located in the Astoria Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria, for wine tasting featuring Wines for Valentine’s Day. We’ll be sampling a variety of red wines that will be perfect for your Valentine. We’ll be sampling some outstanding Northwest Cabernet & Merlot as well as some big California ...
The Cellar on 10th
The Cellar on 10th 97103 1004 Marine Dr, Astoria, Oregon 97103
February (2017)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28        


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS