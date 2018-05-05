Wine Tasting - Wines for Spring

Join us Saturday, May 5th, from 1-4pm at the Cellar on 10th, located in the Astoria Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria, for wine tasting featuring Wines for Spring. Ah, those winter months are behind us and time to start thinking about lighter cuisine along with lighter wines. We will be pouring a sampling of many new releases to be enjoyed for the springtime. Here's your chance to try some of the latest new wines for spring to pair with your favorite springtime cuisine. Join us at Oregon's Premier Wine, Gourmet Food and Gift shop - The Cellar on 10th, for our Saturday wine tasting featuring Springtime Wines. The Cellar on 10th is located at 1004 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR 97103. Contact us at 503.325.6600 or on the web at www.thecellaron10th.com

Fee: $5 tasting fee, complimentary with bottle purchase of wine tasted