Wine Tasting - Wines for Fall

Join us Saturday, October 7th, from 1-4pm at the Cellar on 10th, located in the Astoria Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria, for wine tasting featuring Wines For Fall. Here's your chance to try some exceptional wines just in time for Fall. Join us at Oregon's Premier Wine and Gift shop - The Cellar on 10th, for our Saturday wine tasting featuring Wines For Fall. The Cellar on 10th is located at 1004 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR 97103. Contact us at 503.325.6600 or on the web at www.thecellaron10th.com

Fee: $5 tasting fee, complimentary with bottle purchase of wine tasted