Wine Tasting - Wines for Easter

Join us Saturday, April 15th from1-4 pm at the Cellar on 10th, located in the Astoria Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria, for wine tasting featuring Wines for Easter. We’ll be sampling a variety of wines from the Northwest, and from around the world that are perfect for your Easter celebration. You’re sure to find that perfect wine for your Easter dinner! Join us at Oregon’s Premier Wine, Gourmet Food, and Gift Shop – The Cellar on 10th, for our Saturday wine tasting featuring Wines for Easter. The Cellar on 10th is located at 1004 Marine Dr, Astoria, OR 97103. Contact us at 503-325-6600 or on the web at www.thecellaron10th.com

Fee: $5 tasting fee, complimentary with bottle purchase of wine tasted