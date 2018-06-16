Wine Tasting - Summertime Rose`

Join us Saturday, June 16th, from 1-4pm at the Cellar on 10th, located in the Astoria Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria, for wine tasting featuring Summertime Rose`. We will be pouring a sampling of the many new recent Rose` releases. Here's your chance to try some exceptional new Rose`s just in time for summer. Join us at Oregon's Premier Wine and Gift shop - The Cellar on 10th, for our Saturday wine tasting featuring Summertime Rose’. The Cellar on 10th is located at 1004 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR 97103. Contact us at 503.325.6600 or on the web at www.thecellaron10th.com

Fee: $5 tasting fee, complimentary with bottle purchase of wine tasted