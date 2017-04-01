Wine Tasting - Spain/Portugal

Join us Saturday, April 1st, from 1-4pm at the Cellar on 10th, located in the Astoria Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria, for wine tasting featuring Fun Wines from Spain & Portugal. We will be pouring a variety of wines from the many different regions Spain & Portugal. Come learn all about how these outstanding Spanish wines are grown and produced. You’re guaranteed to find a new favorite for your Paella. Join us at Oregon's Premier Wine, Gourmet Food, and Gift shop - The Cellar on 10th, for our Saturday wine tasting and the Wines of Spain & Portugal. The Cellar on 10th is located at 1004 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR 97103. Contact us at 503.325.6600 or on the web at www.thecellaron10th.com

Fee: $5 tasting fee, complimentary with bottle purchase of wine tasted