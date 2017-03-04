Wine Tasting - Southern Oregon Wines

Join us Saturday, March 4th, from 1-4pm at the Cellar on 10th, located in the Astoria Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria, for wine tasting featuring Wines from Southern Oregon. We’ll be pouring a variety of wines from the many different producers in Southern Oregon as we sample wines from the Rogue, Umpqua and Applegate valleys. Join us at Oregon’s Premier Wine, Gourmet Food, and Gift shop - The Cellar on 10th, for our Saturday wine tasting and the Wines from Southern Oregon. The Cellar on 10th is located at 1004 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR 97103. Contact us at 503.325.6600 or on the web at www.thecellaron10th.com

Fee: $5 tasting fee, complimentary with bottle purchase of wine tasted