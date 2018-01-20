Wine Tasting - Sineann

Join us Saturday, January 20th, from 1-4pm at the Cellar on 10th, located in the Astoria Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria, for wine tasting featuring the wines from Sineann. We will be sampling some of Peter’s latest releases of big reds and old time favorites of Old Vines Zinfandel & Pinot Noir. Here's your chance to try some of these outstanding Sineann wines. Join us at Oregon's Premier Wine, Gourmet Food, and Gift shop - The Cellar on 10th, for our Saturday wine tasting featuring wines from Sineann. The Cellar on 10th is located at 1004 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR 97103. Contact us at 503.325.6600 or on the web at www.thecellaron10th.com

Fee: $5 tasting fee, complimentary with bottle purchase of wine tasted