Wine Tasting - Rombauer

Join us Saturday, March 25th, from 1-4pm at the Cellar on 10th, located in the Astoria Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria, for wine tasting featuring the wines of Rombauer from Napa Valley. This is one of the best wineries from Napa Valley who consistently make exceptional wines each year. This is the “gem” of Napa Valley – so don’t miss the opportunity to try these exceptional wines. Join us at Oregon's Premier Wine, Gourmet Food, and Gift shop - The Cellar on 10th, for our Saturday wine tasting featuring the wines of Rombauer from Napa Valley. The Cellar on 10th is located at 1004 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR 97103. Contact us at 503.325.6600 or on the web at www.thecellaron10th.com

Fee: $5 tasting fee, complimentary with bottle purchase of wine tasted