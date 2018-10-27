Wine Tasting - Premium NW Wineries

Join us Saturday, October 27th, from 1-4pm at the Cellar on 10th located in the Astoria Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria for wine tasting featuring the Premium NW Wineries. We will be pouring a sampling of wines from various wineries in Oregon and Washington. Here’s your chance to try some of these outstanding, highly rated premium wines. See just what all the hype for these premium wines is all about. Join us at Oregon's Premier Wine and Gift shop - The Cellar on 10th for our Saturday Premium NW Wineries wine tasting. The Cellar on 10th is located at 1004 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR 97103. Contact us at 503.325.6600 or on the web at www.thecellaron10th.com

Fee: $5 tasting fee, complimentary with bottle purchase of wine tasted