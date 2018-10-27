|Location:
|The Cellar on 10th
|Map:
|1004 Marine Dr, Astoria, Oregon 97103
|Phone:
|503.325.6600
|Email:
|info@thecellaron10th.com
|Website:
|http://The Cellar on 10th 1004 Marine Dr
|All Dates:
Wine Tasting - Premium NW Wineries
Join us Saturday, October 27th, from 1-4pm at the Cellar on 10th located in the Astoria Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria for wine tasting featuring the Premium NW Wineries. We will be pouring a sampling of wines from various wineries in Oregon and Washington. Here’s your chance to try some of these outstanding, highly rated premium wines. See just what all the hype for these premium wines is all about. Join us at Oregon's Premier Wine and Gift shop - The Cellar on 10th for our Saturday Premium NW Wineries wine tasting. The Cellar on 10th is located at 1004 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR 97103. Contact us at 503.325.6600 or on the web at www.thecellaron10th.com
Fee: $5 tasting fee, complimentary with bottle purchase of wine tasted