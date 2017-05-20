Wine Tasting - Patricia Green Cellars

Join us Saturday, May 20th, from 1-4pm at the Cellar on 10th, located in the Astoria Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria, for wine tasting featuring the wines of Patricia Green Cellars. We will be pouring a variety of Patty’s single vineyard Pinot Noirs that are not to be missed and a surprise or two. Come see what the buzz with Patricia Green Cellars is all about. Join us at Oregon's Premier Wine and Gift shop - The Cellar on 10th, for our Saturday wine tasting featuring the wines of Patricia Green Cellars. The Cellar on 10th is located at 1004 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR 97103. Contact us at 503.325.6600 or on the web at www.thecellaron10th.com

Fee: $5 tasting fee, complimentary with bottle purchase of wine tasted