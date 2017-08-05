Wine Tasting - Owen Roe

Join us Saturday, August 5th, from 1-4pm at the Cellar on 10th, located in the Astoria Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria, for a wine tasting event featuring Owen Roe. We will be debuting brand new releases at this event and pouring many of Owen Roe’s current releases. Join us at Oregon's Premier Wine and Gift shop - The Cellar on 10th, for the much anticipated wine tasting event with Owen Roe. The Cellar on 10th is located at 1004 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR 97103. Contact us at 503.325.6600 or on the web at www.thecellaron10th.com

Fee: $5 tasting fee, complimentary with bottle purchase of wine tasted