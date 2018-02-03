Wine Tasting - Orin Swift/Locations

Join us Saturday, February 3rd, from 1-4 pm at the Cellar on 10th, located in the Astoria Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria, for wine tasting featuring Orin Swift/Locations. We’ll be sampling wines made by Dave Phinney of Orin Swift in Napa featuring Orin Swift and “Locations” wines. Join us at Oregon's Premier Wine and Gift shop, The Cellar on 10th, for our Saturday wine tasting featuring the wines from Orin Swift. The Cellar on 10th is located at 1004 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR 97103. Contact us at 503.325.6600 or on the web at www.thecellaron10th.com

Fee: $5 tasting fee, complimentary with bottle purchase of wine tasted