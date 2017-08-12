Wine Tasting - Oregon Pinot Noir #3

Join us Saturday, August 12th, from 1-4pm at the Cellar on 10th, located in the Astoria Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria, for wine tasting featuring Oregon Pinot Noir – Part 3. We will be pouring a sampling of the many different styles of Pinot Noir made here in Oregon - from the big name top producers to the small boutique producer – see just how diverse Oregon is with its world class winemaking. Here's your chance to try some exceptional Oregon Pinot Noir. Join us at Oregon's Premier Wine and Gift shop - The Cellar on 10th, for our Saturday wine tasting featuring Oregon Pinot Noir. The Cellar on 10th is located at 1004 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR 97103. Contact us at 503.325.6600 or on the web at www.thecellaron10th.com

Fee: $5 tasting fee, complimentary with bottle purchase of wine tasted