 Calendar Home
Location:The Cellar on 10th
Map:1004 Marine Dr, Astoria, OR 97103
Phone: 503.325.6600
Email:info@thecellaron10th.com
Website:http://www.thecellaron10th.com
All Dates:Apr 14, 2018 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Wine Tasting - Oregon Pinot Noir #1

Join us Saturday, April 14th, from 1-4pm at the Cellar on 10th, located in the Astoria Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria, for wine tasting featuring part 1 of our annual Oregon Pinot Noir series tasting. We will be pouring a sampling of the many different styles of Pinot Noir made here in Oregon - from the big name top producers, to the small boutique producer – see just how diverse Oregon is with its world class winemaking. There will be a special treat of the day – what an opportunity to sample these fabulous wines. Here's your chance to try some exceptional Oregon Pinot Noir. Join us at Oregon's Premier Wine, Gourmet Food, and Gift shop - The Cellar on 10th, for our Saturday wine tasting featuring Oregon Pinot Noir's. The Cellar on 10th is located at 1004 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR 97103. Contact us at 503.325.6600 or on the web at www.thecellaron10th.com

 

Fee: $5 tasting fee, complimentary with bottle purchase of wine tasted

Join us Saturday, April 14th, from 1-4pm at the Cellar on 10th, located in the Astoria Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria, for wine tasting featuring part 1 of our annual Oregon Pinot Noir series tasting. We will be pouring a sampling of the many different styles of Pinot Noir made here in Oregon - from the big name top producers, to the small boutique producer ...
The Cellar on 10th
The Cellar on 10th 97103 1004 Marine Dr, Astoria, OR 97103
April (2018)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS