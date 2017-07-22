Wine Tasting - Oregon Pinot Gris #2

Join us Saturday, July 22nd, from 1-4pm at the Cellar on 10th, located in the Astoria Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria, for wine tasting featuring Oregon Pinot Gris – Part 2. We will be pouring a sampling of the many different varieties and styles of Pinot Gris made right here in Oregon. Here’s your chance to try some of these exceptional Oregon Pinot Gris and see just how many different styled Pinot Gris are produced right here in Oregon. Join us at Oregon's Premier Wine and Gift shop - The Cellar on 10th, for our Saturday wine tasting featuring Oregon Pinot Gris. The Cellar on 10th is located at 1004 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR 97103. Contact us at 503.325.6600 or on the web at www.thecellaron10th.com

Fee: $5 tasting fee, complimentary with bottle purchase of wine tasted