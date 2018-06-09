 Calendar Home
Location:The Cellar on 10th
Map:1004 Marine Dr, Astoria, OR 97103
Phone: 503.325.6600
Email:info@thecellaron10th.com
Website:http://www.thecellaron10th.com
All Dates:Jun 9, 2018 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Wine Tasting - Oregon Pinot Gris #1

Join us Saturday, June 9th, from 1-4pm at the Cellar on 10th, located in the Astoria Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria, for wine tasting featuring Oregon Pinot Gris – Part 1. We will be pouring a sampling of the many different varieties and styles of Pinot Gris made right here in Oregon. Here’s your chance to try some of these exceptional Oregon Pinot Gris and see just how many different style Pinot Gris are produced right here in Oregon. Join us at Oregon's Premier Wine and Gift shop - The Cellar on 10th, for our Saturday wine tasting featuring Oregon Pinot Gris. The Cellar on 10th is located at 1004 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR 97103. Contact us at 503.325.6600 or on the web at www.thecellaron10th.com

 

Fee: $5 tasting fee, complimentary with bottle purchase of wine tasted

