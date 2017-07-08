Wine Tasting - NW Summertime Favorites

Join us Friday, July 8th, from 1-4pm at the Cellar on 10th, located in the Astoria Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria, for wine tasting featuring Summertime Favorites. Here's your chance to come taste all the favorites that are great for the BBQ this summer or just hanging out with friends. Join us at Oregon's Premier Wine and Gift shop - The Cellar on 10th, for our Saturday wine tasting featuring Summertime Favorites. The Cellar on 10th is located at 1004 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR 97103. Contact us at 503.325.6600 or on the web at www.thecellaron10th.com

Fee: $5 tasting fee, complimentary with bottle purchase of wine tasted