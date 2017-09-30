Wine Tasting - Lujon Cellars

Join us Saturday, September 30th, from 1-4pm at the Cellar on 10th, located in the Astoria Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria, for wine tasting featuring the wines of Lujon Cellars. Lujon Cellars is located in Carlton We’ll be sampling the latest releases including Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah and Pinot Gris. Join us at Oregon's Premier Wine and Gift shop - The Cellar on 10th, for our Saturday wine tasting featuring the wines of Lujon Cellars. The Cellar on 10th is located at 1004 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR 97103. Contact us at 503.325.6600 or on the web at www.thecellaron10th.com

Fee: $5 tasting fee, complimentary with bottle purchase of wine tasted