Location:The Cellar on 10th
Map:1004 Marine Dr, Astoria, Oregon 97103
Phone: 503.325.6600
Email:Info@thecellaron10th.com
Website:http://1004 Marine Dr
All Dates:Mar 18, 2017 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Wine Tasting - Lady Hill

Join us Saturday, March 18th, from 1-4pm at the Cellar on 10th, located in the Astoria Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria, for wine tasting as we feature the outstanding wines from Jerry Owen’s newest winery – Lady Hill. Visit with the winery owner, Jerry Owen, during the tasting and learn how these exceptional wines are made from sites throughout Oregon & Washington. We'll be tasting his current releases. The Cellar on 10th is located in Astoria's Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria. Come and join us for wine tasting for the wines of Lady Hill. The Cellar on 10th, 1004 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR 97103 Contact us at 503.325.6600 or on the web at www.thecellaron10th.com

 

Fee: $5 tasting fee, complimentary with bottle purchase of wine tasted

