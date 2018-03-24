Wine Tasting - L'Ecole No. 41

Join us Saturday, March 24th, from 1-4pm at the Cellar on 10th, located in the Astoria Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria, for wine tasting featuring wines the wines of L’Ecole No.41 from Walla Walla. We will be pouring a sampling of Marty’s latest releases and old time favorites from L’Ecole. Here’s your chance to try some of these outstanding Walla Walla wines. L’Ecole produces some lovely whites and reds for us to sample during the tasting and you’re sure to find a new favorite. Join us at Oregon's Premier Wine, Gourmet Food, and Gift shop - The Cellar on 10th, for our Saturday wine tasting featuring wines from L’Ecole No.41 of Walla Walla. The Cellar on 10th is located at 1004 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR 97103. Contact us at 503.325.6600 or on the web at www.thecellaron10th.com

Fee: $5 tasting fee - complimentary with bottle purchase of wine tasted