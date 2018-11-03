Wine Tasting - Ken Wright Cellars

Join us Saturday, November 3rd, from 1-4pm at the Cellar on 10th, located in the Astoria Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria, for wine tasting as we feature the outstanding wines from one of Oregon's Top Producers - Ken Wright Cellars. We will be pouring a sampling of the many wines from Ken Wright. Here's your chance to try some of these exceptional wines from one of Oregon's Top Producers - Ken Wright Cellars. Join us at Oregon's Premier Wine and Gift shop - The Cellar on 10th, for our Saturday wine tasting featuring Ken Wright Cellars. The Cellar on 10th is located at 1004 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR 97103. Contact us at 503.325.6600 or on the web at www.thecellaron10th.com

Fee: $5 tasting fee, complimentary with bottle purchase of wine tasted