Wine Tasting - Holiday Sparkling

Join us Saturday, December 2nd, from 1-4pm at the Cellar on 10th, located in the Astoria Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria, for our Annual Holiday Sparkling Tasting. We will be pouring a variety of Sparkling Wines and Champagnes to enjoy for the upcoming Holiday season with friends and family. This is your annual opportunity to sample some of the world's best bubbly from the many worldwide regions producing sparkling wines & champagnes. Join us at Oregon's Premier Wine and Gift shop - The Cellar on 10th, for our Annual Holiday Sparkling Tasting. The Cellar on 10th is located at 1004 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR 97103. Contact us at 503.325.6600 or on the web at www.thecellaron10th.com

Fee: $5 tasting fee, complimentary with bottle purchase of wine tasted