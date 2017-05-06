Wine Tasting - Firriato

Join us Saturday, May 6th from 1-4 at the Cellar on 10th, located in the Astoria Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria, for wine tasting featuring wines from Firriato. We’ll be pouring many samplings from this Sicilian region. Join us at Oregon's Premier Wine and Gift shop - The Cellar on 10th, for our Saturday wine tasting featuring the wines from Firriato. The Cellar on 10th is located at 1004 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR 97103. Contact us at 503.325.6600 or on the web at www.thecellaron10th.com

Fee: $5, tasting fee, complimentary with bottle purchase of wine tasted