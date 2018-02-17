Wine Tasting - Fidelitas

Join us Saturday, February 17th, from 1-4pm at the Cellar on 10th, located in the Astoria Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria, for wine tasting featuring the wines of Fidelitas. We’ll be tasting some of Charlie’s great red blends. Join us at Oregon's Premier Wine and Gift shop - The Cellar on 10th, for wine tasting featuring Fidelitas. The Cellar on 10th is located at 1004 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR 97103. Contact us at 503.325.6600 or on the web at www.thecellaron10th.com

Fee: $5 tasting fee, complimentary with bottle purchase of wine tasted