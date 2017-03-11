Wine Tasting - Elizabeth Chambers

Join us Saturday, March 11th, from 1-4pm at the Cellar on 10th, located in the Astoria Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria, for the wine tasting event featuring Elizabeth Chambers. We will be pouring many of her current releases. The Elizabeth Chambers 2012 Lazy River Pinot Noir scored 94 points in Wine Spcectoar. Join us at Oregon's Premier Wine and Gift shop - The Cellar on 10th, for the much anticipated wine tasting event with Elizabeth Chambers. The Cellar on 10th is located at 1004 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR 97103. Contact us at 503.325.6600 or on the web at www.thecellaron10th.com

Fee: $5 tasting fee, complimentary with bottle purchase of wine tasted