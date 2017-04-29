Wine Tasting - Crab Festival Surprise

Join us Crab & Seafood Festival Weekend, Saturday, April 29th from 1-4pm at the Cellar on 10th, located in the Astoria Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria, for our Annual Crab Festival Surprise wine tasting. We’ll be pouring Northwest wines you won’t find at the Crab Festival. Here’s your chance to sit back and relax for an exceptional wine tasting during this busy weekend in Astoria. Come and join us for some great finds and new surprises at the Cellar on 10thAnnual Crab Festival Surprise wine tasting. The Cellar on 10th is located at 1004 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR 97103. Contact us at 503.325.6600 or on the web at www.thecellaron10th.com

Fee: $5 tasting fee, complimentary with bottle purchase of wine tasted