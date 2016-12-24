Wine Tasting - Christmas Eve Surprise

Join us Saturday, December 24th, from 12-3pm at the Cellar on 10th, located in the Astoria Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria, for wine tasting featuring Christmas Eve Surprise. We’ll be sampling a variety of wines from top producers to enjoy for those special holiday occasions. Here’s your chance to try those special wines that are perfect for the many delicious flavors that abound during the holiday celebrations. We will be sampling wines from our in store recommended holiday list. Join us at Oregon's Premier Wine and Gift shop - The Cellar on 10th, for our Saturday wine tasting featuring Christmas Eve Surprise. The Cellar on 10th is located at 1004 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR 97103. Contact us at 503.325.6600 or on the web at www.thecellaron10th.com

Fee: $5 tasting fee, complimentary with bottle purchase of wine tasted