 Calendar Home
Location:The Cellar on 10th
Map:1004 Marine Dr, Astoria, OR 97103
Phone: 503.325.6600
Email:info@thecellaron10th.com
Website:http://www.thecellaron10th.com
All Dates:Dec 24, 2016 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Wine Tasting - Christmas Eve Surprise

Join us Saturday, December 24th, from 12-3pm at the Cellar on 10th, located in the Astoria Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria, for wine tasting featuring Christmas Eve Surprise. We’ll be sampling a variety of wines from top producers to enjoy for those special holiday occasions. Here’s your chance to try those special wines that are perfect for the many delicious flavors that abound during the holiday celebrations. We will be sampling wines from our in store recommended holiday list. Join us at Oregon's Premier Wine and Gift shop - The Cellar on 10th, for our Saturday wine tasting featuring Christmas Eve Surprise. The Cellar on 10th is located at 1004 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR 97103. Contact us at 503.325.6600 or on the web at www.thecellaron10th.com

 

Fee: $5 tasting fee, complimentary with bottle purchase of wine tasted

Join us Saturday, December 24th, from 12-3pm at the Cellar on 10th, located in the Astoria Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria, for wine tasting featuring Christmas Eve Surprise. We’ll be sampling a variety of wines from top producers to enjoy for those special holiday occasions. Here’s your chance to try those special wines that are perfect for the ...
The Cellar on 10th
The Cellar on 10th 97103 1004 Marine Dr, Astoria, OR 97103
December (2016)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2016 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS