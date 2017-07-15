Wine Tasting - Chardonnay for Summer

Join us Saturday, July 15th, from 1-4pm at the Cellar on 10th, located in the Astoria Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria, for wine tasting featuring Chardonnay for Summer. We will be pouring a sampling of the many different styles of Chardonnay made here in the Northwest- from the big name top producers, to the small boutique producer. Join us at Oregon's Premier Wine and Gift shop - The Cellar on 10th, for our Saturday wine tasting featuring Chardonnay for Summer. The Cellar on 10th is located at 1004 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR 97103. Contact us at 503.325.6600 or on the web at www.thecellaron10th.com

Fee: $5 tasting fee, complimentary with bottle purchase of wine tasted