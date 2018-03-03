Wine Tasting - Brooks

Join us Saturday, March 3rd, from 1-4pm at the Cellar on 10th, located in the Astoria Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria, for wine tasting featuring Brooks Winery. We’ll be tasting their wines which will include Pinot Noir, Gewurztraminer and Amycas. Join us at Oregon's Premier Wine and Gift shop, The Cellar on 10th, for our Saturday wine tasting featuring Brooks Winery. The Cellar on 10th is located at 1004 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR 97103. Contact us at 503.325.6600 or on the web at www.thecellaron10th.com

Fee: $5 tasting fee, complimentary with bottle purchase of wine tasted