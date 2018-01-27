Wine Tasting - Bethel Heights

Join us Saturday, January 27th, from 1-4pm at the Cellar on 10th, located in the Astoria Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria, for wine tasting featuring Bethel Heights Vineyard. We’ll be tasting their wines which will include Pinot Noir, Pinot Blanc and Riesling. Join us at Oregon's Premier Wine and Gift shop, The Cellar on 10th, for our Saturday wine tasting featuring Bethel Heights Vineyard. The Cellar on 10th is located at 1004 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR 97103. Contact us at 503.325.6600 or on the web at www.thecellaron10th.com

Fee: $5 tasting fee, complimentary with bottle purchase of wine tasted