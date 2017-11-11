 Calendar Home
Location:The Cellar on 10th
Map:1004 Marine Dr, Astoria, Oregon 97103
Phone: 503.325.6600
Email:Info@thecellaron10th.com
Website:http://1004 Marine Dr
All Dates:Nov 11, 2017 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Wine Tasting - Antinori

Join us Saturday, November 11th, from 1-4pm at the Cellar on 10th, located in the Astoria Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria, for wine tasting featuring the wines of Antinori from Italy. We will be pouring a sampling their current releases of their Italian classics, from the many regions where Antinori produces wines in Italy. We will be sampling a wine variety of whites and reds to showcase the different styles produced in the different regions of Italy. Here’s your chance to try these exceptional wines from one of Italy’s top producers in the region. Join us at Oregon's Premier Wine, Gourmet Food, and Gift shop - The Cellar on 10th, for our Saturday wine featuring Antinori of Italy. The Cellar on 10th is located at 1004 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR 97103. Contact us at 503.325.6600 or on the web at www.thecellaron10th.com

 

Fee: $5 tasting fee, complimentary with bottle purchase of wine tasted

The Cellar on 10th
The Cellar on 10th 97103 1004 Marine Dr, Astoria, Oregon 97103
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
