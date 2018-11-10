 Calendar Home
Location:August Cellars Tasting Room
Map:14000 NE Quarry Rd., Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-554-6766 x115
Email:celesteaugustcellars@gmail.com
Website:http://www.augustcellars.com
All Dates:Nov 10, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Wine Release Party

November Wine Club release party is open to everyone!
We're releasing our 2014 Willamette Valley Pinot Noir and our 2016 Riesling!
Come celebrate these two wines, and more, on November 10th with us!

There will be a Chili Bar! Meat and Vegetarian chili available! And LOADS of good toppings to complete your chili bowl.

And don't miss out on our "Fall Photo Op" spot. We'll have an area set up for the perfect Instagram photo op, we even have props!

Jason's Artisan Chocolates will be selling their amazing chocolate creations that day, so bring your spending money.

 

Fee: $12

Celebrate our new wine releases! For Everyone!

August Cellars Tasting Room
August Cellars Tasting Room 14000 14000 NE Quarry Rd., Newberg, OR 97132
November (2018)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable