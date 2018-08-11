Wine Picnic at Hoover Minthorne House

Featured Newberg wineries are Anam Cara Cellars, Artisanal Wine Cellars, Bravura Cellars, Chehalem, Cliff Creek Cellars, Et Fille Wines, Longplay Wine, Purple Cow Vineyards and Vintyr Wine.



Included in the admission is a guided tour of the picturesque museum – the only Presidential home in the Pacific Northwest - led by members of The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in the State of Oregon, current owners of the museum.



Guests will enjoy tasting pours from each winery, a $10 food credit to featured food carts and a keepsake GoVino glass. Wines by the glass will be available, as well as bottles of wine for consumption off site.



The Picnic in the Garden follows Hoover’s Birthday Celebration at the museum on Friday, August 10.



Available through: http://NewbergDowntownWineries.com “Tickets and Such”



Speaking on behalf of the local wineries, NDW President Dave Rassmuson (Vintyr) says: “It’s an honor to share wines at this historic location in the center of the city we call home. Between us, we produce a world of wines within a mile, running the gamut of big, bold reds to elegant Pinot Noirs, with Chardonays, Rieslings and more. I’m not sure that it gets any better than sipping these wines with their winemakers in a beautiful garden on a summer’s evening.”



Hoover Minthorne House Museum Director Sarah Munro echoed his enthusiasm: “As President of the United States, Mr. Hoover was respected for his innovation and entrepreneurship. Partnering with our Newberg winery neighbors captures these sentiments and we look forward to opening our doors to the wine community.”



Orphaned as a boy, Hoover moved to the house of his aunt and uncle, the Minthornes, which was built in 1881. He remained in Oregon until joining the inaugural class at Stanford University, going on to become America’s 31st President and an internationally renowned engineer and humanitarian. The house was dedicated as a museum by Hoover himself in 1955 on his 81st birthday.

Fee: $55 General Public/$45 Club; $65/$55 after 8/6/18 and door