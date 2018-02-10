Wine Pairing 101 - Dinner at Ponzi Vineyards

Wine and food pairing made simple! Taste your way to becoming proficient in selecting the perfect wine for any meal. Learn the tricks of the trade from Culinary Director, Thomas Ghinazzi, as you explore Ponzi wines and vintages expertly paired with a variety of seasonal dishes.



This popular evening is topped off with the release of the Ponzi Pinot Noir Rosé & Rosé magnums. Join us for a fun, festive, and elegant dining experience in the heart of Oregon's wine country.



PLEASE RSVP BY FEB. 3

(LIMITED TO 50 GUESTS. SELLS OUT EARLY.)

Fee: $125