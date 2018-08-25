Location: Maragas Winery Map: 15523 SW Hwy 97 Culver , OR 97734 All Dates: Aug 25, 2018 3:00 pm - 5:30 pm



Wine & Paint: Paint Party at Maragas Winery

Come join us for a creative afternoon of painting and wine. Local Bend artist Sarah Larson is excited to be partnering with Maragas Winery for an afternoon filled with artistry of both palette and pallet. She will walk you through the painting step by step guiding you in discovering your artistic ability, as Doug and Gina set the stage with vino and ambience. This is a night for all artistic ability. You can look forward to newfound appreciation for painting.