|Chateau Bianca
|17485 Highway 22, Dallas, 97338
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/wine-makers-dinner-french-comfort-food/
Wine Makers Dinner French Comfort Food
We want you to join us this holiday season for great food,wine, and company!
Chateau Bianca’s wine maker is hosting a dinner party here at the Vineyard. We are preparing a 4 course dinner paired with excellent wine. What a great experience out at the vineyard!
We have limited sitting, please make reservations in advance by contacting Chateau Bianca during tasting room hours or by email. In addition, we are providing a 10% discount on tickets for groups of 8 or more people.
Appetizers before dinner!
1st course
Classic french onion soup with melted gruyere and fresh herbs
2nd course
Mason jar local cheese fondue with toasted baguette, local fruit, spice roasted cauliflower
3rd course
Grilled Flatiron steak with blue cheese butter, pomme frites, spinach, sauce bordelaise
4th course
Vanilla bean creme brulee with shortbread cookie