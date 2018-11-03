 Calendar Home
Location:Chateau Bianca Winery
Map:17485 Highway 22, Dallas, Oregon 97338
Phone: (503) 623-6181
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/wine-makers-dinner-french-comfort-food.html
All Dates:Nov 3, 2018 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Wine Makers Dinner - French Comfort Food

We want you to join us this holiday season for great food, wine, and company!

Chateau Bianca's wine maker is hosting a dinner party here at the Vineyard. We are preparing a 4 course dinner paired with excellent wine. What a great experience out at the vineyard!

We have limited sitting, please make reservations in advance by contacting Chateau Bianca during tasting room hours or by email. In addition, we are providing a 10% discount on tickets for groups of 8 or more people.

Appetizers before dinner!

1st course

Classic french onion soup with melted gruyere and fresh herbs

2nd course

Mason jar local cheese fondue with toasted baguette, local fruit, spice roasted cauliflower

3rd course

Grilled Flatiron steak with blue cheese butter, pomme frites, spinach, sauce bordelaise

4th course

Vanilla bean creme brulee with shortbread cookie

 

Fee: $45-$55

Chateau Bianca Winery
Chateau Bianca Winery 17485 17485 Highway 22, Dallas, Oregon 97338
