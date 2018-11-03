Wine Makers Dinner - French Comfort Food

We want you to join us this holiday season for great food, wine, and company!



Chateau Bianca's wine maker is hosting a dinner party here at the Vineyard. We are preparing a 4 course dinner paired with excellent wine. What a great experience out at the vineyard!



We have limited sitting, please make reservations in advance by contacting Chateau Bianca during tasting room hours or by email. In addition, we are providing a 10% discount on tickets for groups of 8 or more people.



Appetizers before dinner!



1st course



Classic french onion soup with melted gruyere and fresh herbs



2nd course



Mason jar local cheese fondue with toasted baguette, local fruit, spice roasted cauliflower



3rd course



Grilled Flatiron steak with blue cheese butter, pomme frites, spinach, sauce bordelaise



4th course



Vanilla bean creme brulee with shortbread cookie

Fee: $45-$55