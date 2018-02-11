Wine Lovers Weekend

Spend Pre-Valentine’s Weekend with us and revel in a racy line-up focused around the Mia Block, our highest elevation vineyard site. It won’t take long to fall in love with this dashing block of our estate, especially as the fruit helps craft the adored Mia Mousseux Brut Rosé, the playful Rosé of Pinot Noir, and the limited Mia Block Pinot Noir (part of Lange Estate’s Elevation Series). Sample wines from other parts of our vineyard and the Willamette Valley and take in the new views from our Grand Tasting Hall. With Lange wine and chocolate treats from the Oregon's Honest Chocolates, cap off your lovely afternoon with live tunes from Steve Hale - a singer/songwriter with a soul edge.



$25 Tasting Flight (Grand Cru Club Members extended four complimentary entries)



RSVP to tastingroom@langewinery.com (RSVP's appreciated but not required)

