|Location:
|Yamhill Valley Campus
|Map:
|288 NE Norton Lane, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
|Phone:
|503.584.7280
|Email:
|michael.adams@chemeketa.edu
|Website:
|http://www.chemeketa.edu/programs/winestudies/
|All Dates:
Wine Industry Exploration Course
Wine Industry Exploration is a three-credit course offered by the Chemeketa Community College Wine Studies Program. This is an 11-week class, beginning January 10. Class meets 9:00 to 11:50 am, Tuesdays. For questions, please contact the instructor, Michael Adams.
Fee: $313